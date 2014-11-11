Syd Arthur launch Autograph video

Syd Arthur have released a video for their track Autograph, taken from second album Sound Mirror.
The follow-up to 2012’s On An On was launched in June via Harvest Records, who described it as: “the archetypal Canterbury sound evolving into a surprisingly heartfelt mutation of Arcadian acoustic, and Syd Arthur’s uniquely modern voice.”
Frontman Liam Magill recently said: “The weirder stuff comes as naturally as the more traditional; it’s all the same to us, really. Everything filters through and comes out as us four guys and the sound we make.”
Tracklist
Garden Of Time
Hometown Blues
Autograph
What’s Your Secret
All And Everything
Forevermore
Backwardstepping
Chariots
Singularity
Sink Hole