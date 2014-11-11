Syd Arthur launch Autograph video

Syd Arthur have released a video for their track Autograph, taken from second album Sound Mirror.

The follow-up to 2012’s On An On was launched in June via Harvest Records, who described it as: “the archetypal Canterbury sound evolving into a surprisingly heartfelt mutation of Arcadian acoustic, and Syd Arthur’s uniquely modern voice.”

Frontman Liam Magill recently said: “The weirder stuff comes as naturally as the more traditional; it’s all the same to us, really. Everything filters through and comes out as us four guys and the sound we make.”

Tracklist