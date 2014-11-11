Trending

Syd Arthur launch Autograph video

View promo for track from Canterbury band’s 2nd album

Syd Arthur have released a video for their track Autograph, taken from second album Sound Mirror.

The follow-up to 2012’s On An On was launched in June via Harvest Records, who described it as: “the archetypal Canterbury sound evolving into a surprisingly heartfelt mutation of Arcadian acoustic, and Syd Arthur’s uniquely modern voice.”

Frontman Liam Magill recently said: “The weirder stuff comes as naturally as the more traditional; it’s all the same to us, really. Everything filters through and comes out as us four guys and the sound we make.”

Tracklist

  1. Garden Of Time

  2. Hometown Blues

  3. Autograph

  4. What’s Your Secret

  5. All And Everything

  6. Forevermore

  7. Backwardstepping

  8. Chariots

  9. Singularity

  10. Sink Hole