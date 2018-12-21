Swifan Eolh & The Mudrah Choir premiere new video for The Key with Prog

New Norwegian prog rockers Swifan Eolh & The Mudra Choir have premiered the video for new single, The Key, with Prog. You can watch it below.

The song is taken from the band's album of the same name, which is released on Apollon Records on January 18. The video is a collaboration with the Norwegian award winning video artist Ulf Kristiansen, which is loosely based on the picture, The Golden Key, by Hawk Alfredson, adorning the cover of the upcoming album.

"Having a funky, jazzy feeling, the title track is in some ways very different from the other songs on the album, but then again the album is touching a lot of different styles," the band tell Prog. "The freedom to let each song take its very own direction as it comes along, is something we highly praise.

"On our bandcamp page the song can be downloaded with an extra bonus track, an electronic piece of music called Blessed Be. Sounds on this are made by Tom Inge Andersen. On this track we also have the great honour to join forces with the late Gilli Smyth. We thank her with deep love, respect and joyfulness! Also, we are utterly grateful for Orlando Allen letting us have her magical spirit-voice on the album, thank you!"