Sweet Billy Pilgrim in UK tour

Sweet Billy Pilgrim have announced an 11-date UK tour in September.

The shows are in support of fourth album Motorcade Amnesiacs, which was released last month via Kscope.

Frontman Tim Elsenburg recently revealed the title was inspired by the assassination of US President John F Kennedy in 1963. He said: “I wanted to find a symbolic moment in history when it felt like innocence was lost and something ugly and hopeless started to creep in.

“I thought of JFK – as we followed that motorcade through the streets of Dallas, in post gunshot-shock, maybe we forgot how to hope for something better, just a little.”

Sweet Billy Pilgrum previously released a video for Just Above Midtown and they feature in the latest edition of Prog magazine, out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

Sep 02: Manchester Ruby Lounge

Sep 03: London 93 Feet East

Sep 04: Bristol The Lantern at Colston Hall

Sep 05: Cardiff Club Ifor Bach

Sep 12: Aylesbury Limelight

Sep 14: Leeds Brudenell

Sep 15: Brighton Green Door Store

Sep 16: Guildford St Mary’s Church

Sep 17: Cambridge Junction 2

Sep 18: Leicester Donkey

Sep 20 Ramsbottom Festival

