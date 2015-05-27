The brand new issue of Prog is on sale today looking at The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway and Peter Gabriel’s departure from the band 40 years ago…

40 years ago it was the news that stunned the prog world: ‘Gabriel Out Of Genesis?’ ran the music paper headlines. On the back of the band’s most ambitious album ever, The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway, the band’s enigmatic frontman quit the band, throwing the burgeoning British rock institution into turmoil. We look back over that traumatic period in the Genesis history as the band and those around them recall just what went down.

Also in Prog 56…

Prog in 1975 - was it a year that prog was in crisis? Or was the genre just developing with the times. With the help of members of Supertramp, 10cc, Roxy Music, Mahavishnu Orchestra, Kansas and more we look back over the year prog truly spread its wings. Native Construct - New young Berklee proteges announce themselves on the prog scene… Public Service Broadcasting - The geeks that have taken prog back to the top of the charts! The Tangent - Prog's wisest of sages, Andy Tllison muses music and The Tangent's latest album. Sweet Billy Pilgrim - Battling adversity, the left-field proggers are back with great new album. Wire - The original post punk veterans make their proggiest sounding album for years. Anekdoten - Analogue-loving Swedes are back with first album in eight years! Leprous - Norwegian prog metallers make ever more pleasing prog noise. Amorphous Androgynous - Ex-ravers now creating the most progressive of sounds. Klone - Class progressive rock, French style… Jellyfish - The story of the most colourful band of the 90s. Island Records - You can all join in with the story of the label that gave us Traffic, Tull, Fairport and more… Davey O'List - One quarter of the original The Nice gets a Prog grilling. Plus live and album reviews from ELP, Karnataka, Vennart, Fotheringay, Rush, Devin Townsend,* Von Hertzen Brothers**, ***Steve Howe, Magma, Nordic Giants and more… Plus a ten track CD with music from Robert Fripp & David Cross, Ozric Tentacles, Galley Beggar, Sweet Billy Pilgrim, Magic Pie and more… You can get this issue of Prog in print or digital editions, and North American readers can even subscribe direct in North America from: http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/