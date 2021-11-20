Swallow The Sun release suitably moody video for The Void

Finnish dark prog metallers Swallow The Sun have just released their latest studio album, Moonflowers through Century Media. To celebrate the band have released a suitably moody black and white video of their new song The Void, which you can watch below.

For the new video the sextet worked in cooperation with The National Museum of Finland, where the video was shot and hired Sam Jamsen, who directed, filmed and edited the visual representation behind the story of the moonflower.

The new album features striking artwork that guitarist Juha Raivio created using dried flowers and his own blood!

"I wanted to create the cover art of this album myself this time, so it would stand as brutally honest for me as the music is," he explains. "So I painted the moon on the Moonflowers cover with my own blood and I decorated it with the flowers I picked up and dried on the spring of 2016. Maybe it isn’t the most outstanding looking piece of art ever made in this world, but for me it is everything. I wasn’t going to write any new music before I would have moved towards the right direction in my life, but finally all this music just forced itself out of me during the long nights of this hope crushing and never ending lockdown prison. Something grew out from that void eventually and writing these songs made me think a lot about moonflowers that bloom at the darkest hour of the night, so that name felt right to call the album also."

Moonflowers is available as limited 2CD mediabook, gatefold black 2LP+CD and digital album (which includes a bonus album).

Get Moonflowers.