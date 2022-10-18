Susanna shares striking live video of Destruction

Norwegian art rocker Susanna released her latest Baudelaire-inspired album Elevation in March

Norwegian art rock artist Susanna has shared a new live video of a striking rendition of Destruction, which you can watch below.

Recorded at Norway's Bærum Kulturhus, Susanna is joined by Norwegian artist Stina Stjern, who also worked on Susanna’s 2019 Hieronymous Bosch project Garden of Earthly Delights, and French artist Delphine Dora, both of whom worked with her on Elevation, her latest Baudelaire-inspired album which was released through the SusannaSonata label in March.

“This video is from the Elevation-tour in September in Norway, that I did together with Stina Stjern and French artist Delphine Dora," Susanna explains. "It's filmed at Bærum Kulturhus, where I will visit again in January 2023 and play these songs at the main stage with the Norwegian Radio Orchestra.”

Like Susanna's 2020 release Baudelaire & Piano, Elevation has been inspired by the work of poet Charles Baudelaire.

