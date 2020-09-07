Susanna releases video for new single The Vampire

Susanna has released a video for her brand new single The Vampire. The single as taken from her upcoming new album Baudelaire & Piano which will be released through her SusannaSonata label on September 11. You can watch the video in full below.

“The Vampire was one of six poems from Baudelaire’s masterpiece which was forbidden by law, and censored for being ‘obscene’ in Paris in 1857," she explains. "That is interesting in itself, but I was first and foremost struck by the intensity in the poem. The vampire is a strong image of being captured in an emotional, almost abusive, chaos."



“Carsten Aniksdal and Sølve Sæther has made a beautiful video from the forest, where the shadows make the light break through, even though vampires quite possible is lurking around. Aniksdal is also a part of the release concert performance at Henie Onstad Art Center with film and video material.”

Recorded at Atlantis Studio in Stockholm the record was made in isolation, stripped back to just Susanna's voice and piano playing.

"These words have the power to transport and transcend me, to new places, other places, places I didn’t know of before," she says.

Pre-order Baudelaire & Piano.