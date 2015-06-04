Superjoint Ritual announce US summer shows

Superjoint Ritual have announced a 12-date US summer tour.

Down frontman Phil Anselmo resurrected the group last year under the shortened name Superjoint for their first gig in 10 years – despite the former Pantera man stating their appearance at the Housecore Horror Film Festival was a “one off.”

And last month he revealed he was busy writing material for a variety of projects – including Superjoint tracks.

He said: “I’ve been writing new Superjoint, been writing new Illegals. Actually I’m in a secret death metal project with some secret other guys from across the equator. It’s called Metraton Ganga.”

Before their run of US dates with King Parrot and Child Bite, Superjoint will play Hellfest in France on the weekend of June 19-21.

Jul 10: Diamond Ballroom Oklahoma City, OK

Jul 11: Fitzgerald’s Houston, TX

Jul 12: Gas Monkey Dallas, TX

Jul 14: Bogart’s Cincinnati, OH

Jul 15: Machine Shop Flint, MI

Jul 17: Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

Jul 18: Chameleon Club Lancaster, PA

Jul 19: V Club Huntington, WV

Jul 21: Greene Street Greensboro, NC

Jul 23: Warehouse Live Clarksville, TN

Jul 24: Vinyl Music Hall Pensacola, FL

Jul 25: Warehouse Shreveport, LA