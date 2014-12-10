Superjoint Ritual confirmed for Hellfest

Superjoint Ritual and Mastodon are among the second batch of acts to be added to next year’s Hellfest bill.

As the French festival confirms its weekend tickets have sold out, Phil Anselmo’s Superjoint Ritual have confirmed their recent reunion will continue with an appearance in Clisson on the weekend of 19, 20 and 21 June.

A Day To Remember, Epica, Butcher Babies, Haken, Peter And The Test Tube Babies and Snot are also among the second batch of bands to be confirmed.

Organisers say: “It is with great excitement that we announce that the Hellfest three-day passes have already sold out. It’s the first time in the festival’s history that this is happened.

“However, we have managed to keep some one-day tickets aside and they should be available by the beginning of January, as well as all the necessary details that will allow you to make a choice between Friday, Saturday or Sunday.”

Superjoint Ritual reformed for a performance at the Housecore Horror Film Festival in October, but Anselmo insisted it was “100% a one-off.”

Hellfest announced its first batch of acts for 2015 last month, with Slipknot and Faith No More among the standouts.