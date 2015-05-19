Superjoint Ritual writing fresh material

Phil Anselmo says he’s working on new Superjoint Ritual material – as well as a “secret” death metal project.

The former Pantera and current Down frontman resurrected Superjoint Ritual last year for their first gigs in 10 years. It came despite him previously insisting it would never happen.

Speaking at the Spooky Empire Horror Convention in Orlando, Florida, he says new material is now on the horizon and that his solo band, Philip H Anselmo And The Illegals, is also writing music.

Anselmo says: “I’ve been writing new Superjoint, been writing new Illegals. Actually I’m in a secret death metal project with some secret other guys from across the equator. It’s called Metraton Ganga. It’s cute, it really is.”

Superjoint Ritual are due to play this year’s Hellfest in France on the weekend of 19, 20 and 21 June.

Also in the video, Anselmo discusses his love of horror movies and TV shows such as The Twilight Zone. He also discusses the third Housecore Horror Film Festival which takes place in San Antonio November 13-15. He says: “It’s just shaping up and we’ve got some badass bands. I’m gonna pick out some awesome flicks.”