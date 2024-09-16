Britpop icons Supergrass, who teased an announcement last week, have announced a run of UK dates to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album I Should Coco. The tour will begin at Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom on May 8 next year and climax at London's Roundhouse on May 22. The band will then head west for a show at the Great Estate Festival in Cornwall on May 31.

“15th May 2025 marks 30 years since I Should Coco," says bassist Mick Quinn, who also operates as a member of fellow Oxford band Swervedriver these days. "Supergrass are thrilled to announce their return to perform the debut album live, in its entirety, for the first time.

"Dynamic pricing not included," he adds, referencing the chaos surrounding the recent sale of tickets to next year's Oasis reunion tour.

Tickets fort the Supergrass tour will go on sale this Friday at 10am. Full dates below.

I Should Coco sold more than 500,000 copies in the UK and over a million worldwide, propelled to the top of the British album chart by singles like Caught By The Fuzz, Mansize Rooster, Lenny and Alright.

Supergrass's last performance was at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at London's Wembley Stadium, when their three-song set included Alright and Caught By The Fuzz. Two days later, Quinn tweeted that the show would be the band's last "for the foreseeable future."

Supergrass: I Should Coco 30th Anniversary UK Tour

May 08: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom

May 10: Nottingham Rock City

May 12: Sheffield Octagon

May 13: Newcastle NX

May 14: Birmingham O2 Academy

May 16: Manchester Albert Hall

May 18: Cardiff University Great Hall

May 20: Leeds O2 Academy

May 22: London Roundhouse

May 31: Cornwall The Great Estate Festival