Here's every single special guest and song played from Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins tribute show at Wembley

Foo Fighters wrapped up their epic tribute show for fallen bandmate and beloved rock icon Taylor Hawkins earlier this evening (Saturday September 3) at Wembley Stadium, and it was a truly epic rock 'n' roll gig befitting of a drummer so admired by fans and peers alike.
Featuring a smorgasbord of rock and metal icons from across the spectrum, the show included playthroughs of both Foo Fighters classics and rock mega-hits from across the decades.
Kicking off at 4.30pm with a heartfelt message from the Foos, who walked out on stage to a heroes' welcome from 80,000+ emotional fans, the show lasted a full six hours, racking up no less than 50 songs in the process.
Below is a list of every single song played on the night, as well as every special guest who made an appearance in honour of Taylor, who died suddenly back in March aged just 50 years old.
Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins tribute show Wembley Stadium setlist
Foo Fighters with Liam Gallagher
1. Rock 'n' Roll Star (Oasis cover)
2. Live Forever (Oasis cover)
Nile Rodgers, Chris Chaney and Omar Hakim
3. Let's Dance (Davie Bowie cover ft. Josh Homme)
4. Modern Love (David Bowie cover ft. Gaz Coombes)
Chevy Metal
5. Psycho Killer (Talking Heads cover)
6. Children Of The Revolution (T. Rex cover ft. Kesha)
Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese and The Coattail Riders
7. Louise
8. Range Rover Bitch
9. It's Over
Wolfgang Van Halen, Dave Grohl, Justin Hawkins and Josh Freese
10. On Fire (Van Halen cover)
11. Hot For Teacher (Van Halen cover)
Violet Grohl, Dave Grohl, Alain Johannes, Chris Chaney, Greg Kurstin and Jason Falkner
12 Last Goodbye (Jeff Buckley cover)
13. Grace (Jeff Buckley cover)
Supergrass
14. Richard III
15. Alright
16. Caught By The Fuzz
Them Crooked Vultures
17. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (Elton John cover)
18. Gunman
19. Long Slow Goodbye
Pretenders ft. Dave Grohl
20. Precious
21. Tattooed Love Boys
22. Brass In Pocket
James Gang
23. Walk Away
24. The Bomber: Closet Queen / Bolero / Cast Your Fate To The Wind
25. Funk #49 (ft. Dave Grohl)
Violet Grohl, Mark Ronson, Chris Chaney and Jason Falkner
26. Valerie (The Zutons cover)
Brian Johnson, Lars Ulrich and Foo Fighters
27. Back In Black
28. Let There Be Rock
Stewart Copeland and Foo Fighters
29. Next To You
30. Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush
31. 2112 Part 1: Overture (ft Dave Grohl)
32. Working Man (ft Dave Grohl)
33. YYZ (ft Omar Hakim)
Brian May, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor and Foo Fighters
34. We Will Rock You (ft Luke Spiller)
35. I'm In Love With My Car
36. Under Pressure (ft Justin Hawkins)
37. Somebody To Love (ft Sam Ryder)
38. Love Of My Life
Foo Fighters
39. Times Like These (ft Josh Freese)
40. All My Life (ft Josh Freese)
41. The Pretender (ft Travis Barker)
42. Monkey Wrench (ft Travis Barker)
43. Learn To Fly (ft Nadi Bushell)
44. These Days (ft Rufus Taylor)
45. Best Of You (ft Rufus Taylor)
Paul McCartney, Chrissie Hynde, Dave Grohl, Omar Hakim and Pat Smear
46. Oh! Darling
47. Helter Skelter
Foo Fighters
48. Aurora (ft Omar Hakim)
49. My Hero (ft Taylor Hawkins' son Oliver)
50. Everlong