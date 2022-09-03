Here's every single special guest and song played from Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins tribute show at Wembley

Foo Fighters wrapped up their epic tribute show for fallen bandmate and beloved rock icon Taylor Hawkins earlier this evening (Saturday September 3) at Wembley Stadium, and it was a truly epic rock 'n' roll gig befitting of a drummer so admired by fans and peers alike.

Featuring a smorgasbord of rock and metal icons from across the spectrum, the show included playthroughs of both Foo Fighters classics and rock mega-hits from across the decades.

Kicking off at 4.30pm with a heartfelt message from the Foos, who walked out on stage to a heroes' welcome from 80,000+ emotional fans, the show lasted a full six hours, racking up no less than 50 songs in the process.

Below is a list of every single song played on the night, as well as every special guest who made an appearance in honour of Taylor, who died suddenly back in March aged just 50 years old.

Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins tribute show Wembley Stadium setlist

Foo Fighters with Liam Gallagher

1. Rock 'n' Roll Star (Oasis cover)

2. Live Forever (Oasis cover)



Nile Rodgers, Chris Chaney and Omar Hakim

3. Let's Dance (Davie Bowie cover ft. Josh Homme)

4. Modern Love (David Bowie cover ft. Gaz Coombes)



Chevy Metal

5. Psycho Killer (Talking Heads cover)

6. Children Of The Revolution (T. Rex cover ft. Kesha)



Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese and The Coattail Riders

7. Louise

8. Range Rover Bitch

9. It's Over



Wolfgang Van Halen, Dave Grohl, Justin Hawkins and Josh Freese

10. On Fire (Van Halen cover)

11. Hot For Teacher (Van Halen cover)



Violet Grohl, Dave Grohl, Alain Johannes, Chris Chaney, Greg Kurstin and Jason Falkner

12 Last Goodbye (Jeff Buckley cover)

13. Grace (Jeff Buckley cover)



Supergrass

14. Richard III

15. Alright

16. Caught By The Fuzz



Them Crooked Vultures

17. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (Elton John cover)

18. Gunman

19. Long Slow Goodbye



Pretenders ft. Dave Grohl

20. Precious

21. Tattooed Love Boys

22. Brass In Pocket



James Gang

23. Walk Away

24. The Bomber: Closet Queen / Bolero / Cast Your Fate To The Wind

25. Funk #49 (ft. Dave Grohl)



Violet Grohl, Mark Ronson, Chris Chaney and Jason Falkner

26. Valerie (The Zutons cover)



Brian Johnson, Lars Ulrich and Foo Fighters

27. Back In Black

28. Let There Be Rock



Stewart Copeland and Foo Fighters

29. Next To You

30. Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic



Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush

31. 2112 Part 1: Overture (ft Dave Grohl)

32. Working Man (ft Dave Grohl)

33. YYZ (ft Omar Hakim)



Brian May, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor and Foo Fighters

34. We Will Rock You (ft Luke Spiller)

35. I'm In Love With My Car

36. Under Pressure (ft Justin Hawkins)

37. Somebody To Love (ft Sam Ryder)

38. Love Of My Life



Foo Fighters

39. Times Like These (ft Josh Freese)

40. All My Life (ft Josh Freese)

41. The Pretender (ft Travis Barker)

42. Monkey Wrench (ft Travis Barker)

43. Learn To Fly (ft Nadi Bushell)

44. These Days (ft Rufus Taylor)

45. Best Of You (ft Rufus Taylor)



Paul McCartney, Chrissie Hynde, Dave Grohl, Omar Hakim and Pat Smear

46. Oh! Darling

47. Helter Skelter



Foo Fighters

48. Aurora (ft Omar Hakim)

49. My Hero (ft Taylor Hawkins' son Oliver)

50. Everlong