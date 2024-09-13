Supergrass tease second reunion with announcement coming next week

Phew, a few weeks almost passed there without some Britpop legends threatening to announce something. This morning (13th February) the social media platforms belonging to Supergrass appeared to say that the band will announce something on Monday 16th February, encouraging fans to sign up to the group's mailing list.

The Oxford quartet, whose effervescent, tuneful and frenetic hits include Alright, Lenny, Richard III and Caught By The Fuzz, haven’t left it quite as long as Noel and Liam – playing as recently as summer 2022. But next year is a notable one for Gaz Coombes, Danny Goffey, Mick Quinn and Rob Coombes, as it’s the year that their riotous, brilliant debut I Should Coco turns 30. The announcement could be for a reissue - but come on lads, I’m saying it now, a reissue just won’t cut it.

Let’s hope it goes smoother than their initial reunion in 2020, when they just about managed to get a UK tour under their belts before Covid sabotaged their grand plans. A few months before that, this writer spoke to Gaz about the impending reunion and here’s what he had to say: “There’s definitely elements I do miss about performing with the guys in terms of how we would approach things and how the gigs would run in a very instinctive way which I always thought was really cool. We were never that polished in a way we hone it in, hone every move or be too calculated, so it was great to feel that again, and when Danny would speed up on fills quite a lot. I remember being in rehearsal and they’d be a big drum feel and I’d feel like I was landing late and think, ‘I’m not playing well today, I’m not on it’ and then that memory started to creep back in of that memory of landing earlier with Danny, things like that are really cool to rediscover.”

Fingers crossed that Gaz will get to hop on the rhythmic rollercoaster with Danny again in 2025. We’ll find out what’s what on Monday.

