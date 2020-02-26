Super7 reveal new Slayer, Megadeth and Venom-inspired figures

Super7 have unveiled a of collectable figures inspired by Megadeth, Anthrax and Venom

The pop-culture toy manufacturer revealed prototypes for their ReAction range at this year’s Toy Fair in New York. They include Megadeth’s Vic Rattlehead mascot, the character from the cover of Anthrax’s Among The Living album and the demon from Venom’s Black Metal. Punk bands Agnostic Front and Rancid have also inspired new figures.

They join Super7’s previously released range of figures inspired by Slayer, Iron Maiden, Ghost, King Diamond and more.