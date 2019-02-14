Show No Mercy with new Slayer minotaur action figure

As Slayer prepare to head out on the next leg of their farewell tour, Super 7 have launched an action figure in celebration of the thrash legends.

They’ve released a 3.75-inch Re-Action figure of the demonic minotaur from the cover of the band’s 1983 debut album Show No Mercy. Not only is the flaming head recreated, but it also comes with a cape and sword accessory.

The company have previously released a range of figures from the world of rock and horror, including Iron Maiden’s Eddie in his Aces High guise and Misfits’ The Fiend.

Check out the pack shot of the minotaur below and purchase the figure here.

Slayer will resume their farewell tour in March when the band play shows in Australia, New Zealand, Japan and the Philippines.

They’ll then return to North America, before heading to Europe for a run of shows, including appearances at Download UK, Graspop Metal Meeting and Hellfest.