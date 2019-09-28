Summer's End announce stage timings

Summer's End festival have announced stage times for this year's event.
US prog rockers District 97, Norwegian proggers Wobbler and US progger Phideaux are this year's headliners for the long-running, Prog Award-nominated UK festival, which takes place at Chepstow Drill Hall between October 3-6 and is preceded by a stand alone performance by Genesis tribute act G2 on the Thursday night.
In time honoured tradition, the organisers tell Prog: "As always, these should be used as a guide only - timings can change at any time."
Thursday 3:
Doors 7pm
G2 - 7.45 - 10.30 (with approx 20 minute interval)
Friday 4:
Doors 6.30pm
The Kentish Spires 7.30 - 8.30pm
Wobbler 8.50 - 11.10 (including 20 minute interval)
Saturday 5:
Doors 12 noon
The Far Meadow 12.30 - 1.30pm
The Windmill 1.50pm - 3.05pm
The Room 4 - 5pm
Comedy Of Errors 6.15 - 7.45pm
Phideaux 9.30 - 11.15pm
Sunday 6:
Doors 12 noon
RISE 12.30 - 1.30pm
Mayra Orchestra 1.50 - 2.50pm
This Winter Machine 3.50 - 4.50pm
Hasse Froberg & Musical Companion 6.30 - 7.50pm
District 97 9.20 - 10.50pm
A three-day sponsor ticket (with t-shirt) costs £115. A standard three-day weekend ticket is £95. A joint ticket for the Saturday and Sunday only costs £80. Single day tickets for either Saturday or Sunday cost £42. Friday tickets cost £20. And tickets for the stand alone Thursday show are £16, or £14 for those attending all three other days.