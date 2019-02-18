Summer's End announces ticket details and day splits

Summer's End festival have announced day split of bands and ticket details for this year's event.

There's a truly international feel this year with US prog rockers District 97, Norwegian retro proggers Wobbler and Polish symphonic proggers Collage all heading the bill.

This year's event at the Chepstow Drill Hall takes place between October 3-6. The day splits are as follows:

Thursday 3:

Stand alone pre-event party with G2 - Definitive Genesis tribute act

Friday 4:

Wobbler (Norway)

The Kentish Spires (UK)

Saturday 5:

Collage (Poland)

Phideaux (USA)

Comedy of Errors (UK)

The Windmill (Norway)

The Far Meadow (UK)

Sunday 6:

District 97 (USA)

Hasse Froberg & Musical Companion (Sweden)

Lesoir (Netherlands)

Mayra Orchestra (Netherlands)

Talitha Rise (UK)

A three-day sponsor ticket (with t-shirt) costs £115. A standard three-day weekend ticket is £95. A joint ticket for the Saturday and Sunday only costs £80. Single day tickets for either Saturday or Sunday cost £42. Friday tickets cost £20. And tickets for the stand alone Thursday show are £16, or £14 for those attending all three other days.

All tickets are available from the Summer's End website.