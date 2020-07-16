Summer Encore Festival to stream shows by Queen, Pink Floyd, Paul McCartney and more

Concert sets from dozens of artists are to be streamed online over the course of three weeks thanks to Quello Concerts and Stingray’s Summer Encore Festival.

The concert series will get under way on July 29 and run through August 18, where fans can expect archive sets from artists including Queen, Pink Floyd, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Janis Joplin, Toto, Carlos Santana, The Who, Green Day and The Cure.

Organisers say: “Across the three-week online festival, viewers will be able to soak up the sun at Rock In Rio, experience the breath-taking energy of Wembley Stadium, transport themselves back in time to the iconic and electrifying mother of all festivals, Woodstock, travel across the channel to join the crowds at France’s biggest festival Eurockéennes, plus many more, all from their living room.

“Experience the pure magic of Queen’s legendary Wembley Stadium show, Pink Floyd and Paul McCartney’s iconic sets at live at Knebworth in 1990, Janis Joplin’s renowned Woodstock performance, plus concerts by Wu-Tang Clan, The Killers, Sam Smith, Green Day, Bob Marley, The Who and many more.”

Fans can purchase passes for the Summer Encore Festival through the official website, while some of the shows will be free to watch. Find the full running order below.

Summer Encore Festival 2020 full lineup

Week 1: July 29 - August 4

Queen: Live At Wembley Stadium

Pink Floyd: Live At Knebworth 1990 - Volume III

Shakira: Live From Paris

Wu-Tang Clan: Live In Montreux

Mumford And Sons: The Road To Red Rocks

Ellie Goulding: Live At Main Square 2016*

Enrique Iglesias: Vina Del Mar 2000*

The Lumineers: Live At Musilac 2017*

Royal Blood: Eurockéennes 2017*

Gregory Porter: Nice Jazz Festival 2021*

Week 2: August 5 - August 11

The Rolling Stones: Sweet Summer Sun: Hyde Park

Paul McCartney: Live At Knebworth 1990 - Volume 1

Janis Joplin: 50th Anniversary Of Woodstock

Sheryl Crow: Miles From Memphis

The Killers: Live At Festival 2014

Coldplay: Live At Cigale 2012*

Toto: Vina Del Mar 2004*

Beck: Live At Eurockéennes 2016*

Jack Johnson: Main Square 2014*

INXS: Vina Del Mar 2003*

Week 3: August 12 - August 18

Carlos Santana: Greatest Hits - Live At Montreux 2011

Katy Perry: Rock In Rio 2015

The Who: Live At Hyde Park

Bob Marley And The Wailers: Live In Concert

Sam Smith: Live At V Festival 2014

Green Day: Bullet In A Bible

Amy Winehouse: Live At Eurockéennes 2007*

The Cure: Live At Eurockéennes 2012*

Michael Kiwanuka: Garorock Festival 2017*

Damien Marley: Eurock 15*

Of Monsters And Men: Main Square Festival 2013*

* Free concerts