Stuckfish release video for new single GameChanger

UK prog rockers Stuckfish have released a new video for their single GameChanger. It's the first new music to be aired from the band's forthcoming third album, the follow-up to 2019's The Watcher. The single is released on November 13.

The band have also had to deal with the devastating loss of two members, keyboard player Alan Gibson and bassist Danny Stephenson who both died within a week of each other.

"Like most people the world over, we have had a tough time of it," guitarist Ade Fisher says. "After a triumphant headline gig at Alnwick Playhouse Theatre on March 6th, lockdown happened a week later.A month later we were given the tragic news that Stuckfish had lost keyboard player Alan Gibson and former Bass player Danny Stephenson to "unexplained" deaths, within a week of each other!!

"We took the decision to pull through and carry on.We have a new bass player, Phil Morey, and are in the process of trying to fill Alan's shoes. Meanwhile, we decided to lift our spirits by writing an uplifting song of hope for the future, and so may I present to you our new single GameChanger, from our forthcoming third album."

GameChanger will be available from the band's website.