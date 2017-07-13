Stray From The Path return with new single and album

Stray From The Path have announced their return with a video for a new single and details on their next album.

They’ve released a promo for their hard-hitting new track Goodnight Alt-right, which will feature on their upcoming record Only Death Is Real. It’ll arrive on September 8 via Sumerian Records.

The album cover features a chess board, with guitarist and vocalist Thomas Williams explaining: “The king equals the elite, the queen equals the government, the bishop equals the church, the knight equals the military, the rook equals the police, and the pawn equals the people

“This was the first time the vision and the theme of the album came before the music. We had the artwork first. We wrote this during a pretty dark and reflective time in our lives.

“In an age where government has failed, they made us feel as small and as insignificant as ever. In this game, all of the attention is turned on to the people – white versus black, Democrat versus Republican, gay versus straight, or Trump versus no Trump. They know the fight is within the community. There can be no fight against the establishment.”

As for the video for the first track from the follow-up to 2015’s Subliminal Criminals, Williams adds: “When Richard Spencer, a white supremacist, was punched on-camera a few months back, it was great to see that he and his hatred were not being tolerated.

“We were shocked to see that people were actually defending him though. They said he should have freedom of speech. They’re not wrong. People should be able to exercise free speech. Sometimes, the things you say come with consequences.

“There is enough hate, misery, and division in the US that we don’t need a televised white supremacist saying, ‘This country belongs to white people.’ Bottom line: if you preach hate, expect hate.”

Stray From The Path have also lined up live dates across the UK and Europe from October. Find full details below.

Stray From The Path Only Death Is Real tracklist

The Opening Move Loudest In The Room Goodnight Alt-right Let’s Make A Deal They Always Take The Guru Plead The Fifth Strange Fiction (feat. Keith Buckley) All Day & A Night (feat. Bryan Garris) The House Always Wins (feat. Vinnie Paz) Only Death Is Real

Oct 05: London Underworld, UK

Oct 06: Leeds Key Club, UK

Oct 07: Glasgow G2, UK

Oct 08: Manchester Rebellion, UK

Oct 09: Cardiff The Globe, UK

Oct 10: Birmingham Mama Roux’s, UK

Oct 11: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands

Oct 12: Antwerp Kavka, Belgium

Oct 13: Stuttgart Club Can, Germany

Oct 14: Nurmberg Hirsch, Germany

Oct 15: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary

Oct 16: Wien Arena, Austria

Oct 17: Munich Frierwerk, Germany

Oct 19: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany

Oct 20: Prague Rock Cafe, Czech Republic

Oct 21: Berlin Cassiopeia, Germany

Oct 22: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Oct 23: Stockholm Spinnrocken, Sweden

Oct 25: Helsinki Nosturf, Finland

Oct 27: Gothenburg Fangelset, Sweden

Oct 28: Hannover Bei Chez Heinz,Germany

Oct 29: Cologne Underground, Germany

Oct 30: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland

Oct 31: Paris La Maroquinerie, France

Nov 01: Lyon Ninkasi Kao, France

Nov 02: Barcelona Razz 3, Spain

Nov 03: Madrid Nazca, Spain

Nov 04: Oviedo Wolfest, Spain

Nov 05: Lisbon RCA Club, Portugal

