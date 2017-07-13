Stray From The Path return with new single and album

Stray From The Path have announced their return with a video for a new single and details on their next album.
They’ve released a promo for their hard-hitting new track Goodnight Alt-right, which will feature on their upcoming record Only Death Is Real. It’ll arrive on September 8 via Sumerian Records.
The album cover features a chess board, with guitarist and vocalist Thomas Williams explaining: “The king equals the elite, the queen equals the government, the bishop equals the church, the knight equals the military, the rook equals the police, and the pawn equals the people
“This was the first time the vision and the theme of the album came before the music. We had the artwork first. We wrote this during a pretty dark and reflective time in our lives.
“In an age where government has failed, they made us feel as small and as insignificant as ever. In this game, all of the attention is turned on to the people – white versus black, Democrat versus Republican, gay versus straight, or Trump versus no Trump. They know the fight is within the community. There can be no fight against the establishment.”
As for the video for the first track from the follow-up to 2015’s Subliminal Criminals, Williams adds: “When Richard Spencer, a white supremacist, was punched on-camera a few months back, it was great to see that he and his hatred were not being tolerated.
“We were shocked to see that people were actually defending him though. They said he should have freedom of speech. They’re not wrong. People should be able to exercise free speech. Sometimes, the things you say come with consequences.
“There is enough hate, misery, and division in the US that we don’t need a televised white supremacist saying, ‘This country belongs to white people.’ Bottom line: if you preach hate, expect hate.”
Stray From The Path have also lined up live dates across the UK and Europe from October. Find full details below.
Stray From The Path Only Death Is Real tracklist
- The Opening Move
- Loudest In The Room
- Goodnight Alt-right
- Let’s Make A Deal
- They Always Take The Guru
- Plead The Fifth
- Strange Fiction (feat. Keith Buckley)
- All Day & A Night (feat. Bryan Garris)
- The House Always Wins (feat. Vinnie Paz)
- Only Death Is Real
Stray From The Path 2017 tour dates
Oct 05: London Underworld, UK
Oct 06: Leeds Key Club, UK
Oct 07: Glasgow G2, UK
Oct 08: Manchester Rebellion, UK
Oct 09: Cardiff The Globe, UK
Oct 10: Birmingham Mama Roux’s, UK
Oct 11: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands
Oct 12: Antwerp Kavka, Belgium
Oct 13: Stuttgart Club Can, Germany
Oct 14: Nurmberg Hirsch, Germany
Oct 15: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary
Oct 16: Wien Arena, Austria
Oct 17: Munich Frierwerk, Germany
Oct 19: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany
Oct 20: Prague Rock Cafe, Czech Republic
Oct 21: Berlin Cassiopeia, Germany
Oct 22: Hamburg Logo, Germany
Oct 23: Stockholm Spinnrocken, Sweden
Oct 25: Helsinki Nosturf, Finland
Oct 27: Gothenburg Fangelset, Sweden
Oct 28: Hannover Bei Chez Heinz,Germany
Oct 29: Cologne Underground, Germany
Oct 30: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland
Oct 31: Paris La Maroquinerie, France
Nov 01: Lyon Ninkasi Kao, France
Nov 02: Barcelona Razz 3, Spain
Nov 03: Madrid Nazca, Spain
Nov 04: Oviedo Wolfest, Spain
Nov 05: Lisbon RCA Club, Portugal
