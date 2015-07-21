Stray From The Path: Subliminal Criminals

Now well into their stride, these Long Island punks have spat out their eighth album chock-full of the piss and vinegar their fans feel about the world today.

Staying true to their hardcore roots, SFTP have created one long battle-cry for the world to pick up their arms and rage against the machine (a band who, coincidentally, this lot owe much to musically).

Pulling in favours from two of the most politically minded musicians in our world – Architects’ Sam Carter and Enter Shikari’s Rou Reynolds – the NY noiseniks take aim at subjects including the NSA and the war on terror. Sometimes lyrically the music loses focus and the album becomes one anti-establishment rant, but when picking out certain problems with society (such as the #blessed generation in First World Problem Child), SFTP thrive. There are elements of hip hop, funk, punk and metal in this melting pot of vitriol and judging by the protest anthems bubbling inside, we’re about to hit boiling point. Look out.