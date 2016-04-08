Stray From The Path issue track in tribute to friends The Ghost Inside

Stray From The Path have released a track dedicated to The Ghost Inside – with all proceeds going towards TGI’s recovery from last year’s fatal bus crash.

The song – Talking Tragedy – is only available via Stray From The Path’s Bandcamp page and the money raised will help pay for medical bills facing the members of TGI who were badly hurt in the tour bus accident in El Paso, Texas, in November 2015.

Drummer Andrew Tkaczyk lost a leg in the crash while frontman Jonathan Vigil broke his back, neck and ankles. The bus driver and the driver of the other vehicle involved were killed.

Stray From The Path say: “We wrote this song for The Ghost Inside. Some of our best friends we’ve met while being in this band. This song is about what it was like to go through this as another fellow touring band, and how amazing it was that everyone pulled together for the band and their crew.

“It is only available on Bandcamp and every dollar will go to The Ghost Inside. Enjoy, and thanks for helping our friends.”

Meanwhile, Jonathan Vigil has given an update on his personal recovery, admitting that he feels “fortunate” that the brain injury he sustained means he remembers nothing of the crash.

Vigil adds: “I wish more than anything that none of us had to go through this, and it genuinely breaks my heart to know that some of us will never be the same.

“I lie awake some nights and it really gets to me. What I have to remember is that with the exception of our awesome driver Greg, we’re all here. Seeing the pictures from it, I know we all could’ve been so much worse off.

“Some of the stories I’ve been told from the others are bone chilling. I was the fortunate/unfortunate one to sustain a brain injury so I remember nothing from the accident. And to be honest, I prefer it that way.

“I’m so sorry that my brothers had to go through that whole ordeal.”

The Ghost Inside are lined up to play as part of the 2017 Vans Warped Tour.