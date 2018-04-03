Stone Temple Pilots, Bush and The Cult to tour North America

Stone Temple Pilots, Bush and The Cult have announced that they’ll hit the road together this summer across North America.

The Revolution 3 tour will get under way at Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium on July 18 and wrap up at the Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix on September 2.

Each band will take the stage in a different order on every stop of the “tri-headlining” tour – and each will play a full set.

Stone Temple Pilots guitarist Dean DeLeo says: “It’s a great honour and pleasure to know we’ll be spending our summer vacation on the road with the gents from The Cult and Bush – two great bands and more so, great friends. Also, to be there with you is even better. With love. See y’all soon.”

The Cult guitarist Billy Duffy adds: “Over the years I have come to call the DeLeo brothers close friends. I appreciate their excellent musicianship and crazy sense of humour.

“I’m looking forward to this amazing tour with Stone Temple Pilots and Bush knowing we will all be sharing the stage and enjoying a lot of laughs!”

Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale says: “It’s going to be a great summer with Stone Temple Pilots and The Cult – two bands built on great rock songs. See you all out there.”

Tickets for the Revolution 3 tour will go on general sale from 10am local time on Friday (April 6) via Live Nation.

The Revolution 3 2018 tour

Jul 18: Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

Jul 20: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Jul 21: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Jul 22: Huber Heights Rose Music Center, OH

Jul 24: Detroit Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, MI

Jul 25: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jul 27: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 28: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 30: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

Aug 02: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Aug 05: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Aug 10: Pehlem Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, AL

Aug 15: Laredo Energy Arena, TX

Aug 16: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion, TX

Aug 18: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 19: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 20: West Valley City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 23: Pocatello Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, ID

Sep 01: San Bernardino Glen Helen Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 02: Phoenix Ak-Chin Amphitheatre, AZ