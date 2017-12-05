Stone Temple Pilots announce US tour

Stone Temple Pilots have announced a US tour for March next year.

Last month, the band unveiled their new frontman Jeff Gutt at a private show at the Troubadour in Los Angeles and it was then revealed they would play at Welcome to Rockville, Fort Rock Festival and Rock on the Range.

Now they’ve added an additional 10 shows, with Stone Temple Pilots offering fans a digital link to their upcoming album with every ticket purchased for the new dates.

Tickets will go on sale on December 8 (Friday) from 10am local time via the band’s website.

Speaking about being named the new vocalist, Gutt said: “I’ve had some time to get used to the idea. I was just sitting on the sidelines watching it all unfurl and knowing what was going to happen before anyone else did. I knew I had a secret I was about to reveal, which was cool.

“It’s a very strange feeling, but at the same time I’m blessed and very honoured. It’s like joining the Led Zeppelin of my generation. I feel like I’m living in a movie.”

Find a full list of confirmed Stone Temple Pilots shows below.

Mar 02: Santa Clarita The Canyon, CA

Mar 04: San Diego Observatory, CA

Mar 08: Pasadena The Rose, CA

Mar 09: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Mar 10: Phoenix Marquee, AZ

Mar 12: San Francisco Fillmore, CA

Mar 13: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Mar 15: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Mar 16: Boise Knitting Factory, ID

Mar 17: Billings Pub Station Ballroom, MT

Apr 28: Jacksonville Welcome to Rockville, FL

Apr 29: Fort Rock Fort Rock Festival, FL

May 20: Columbus Rock on the Range, OH

At War With The World (And Themselves): The Story of Stone Temple Pilots