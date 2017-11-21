Watch Jeff Gutt make his Stone Temple Pilots debut

Video footage of Jeff Gutt making his live debut with Stone Temple Pilots has been released.

The new vocalist was unveiled at a private show at the Troubadour in Los Angeles last week – and videos of his performances of 1994’s Still Remains and brand new track Meadow have now been released via SiriusXM.

Speaking about leading Stone Temple Pilots, the former Dry Cell, Acrylic, Punch and Band With No Name singer said: “I’ve had some time to get used to the idea.

“I was just sitting on the sidelines watching it all unfurl and knowing what was going to happen before anyone else did. I knew I had a secret I was about to reveal, which was cool.

“It’s a very strange feeling, but at the same time I’m blessed and very honoured. It’s like joining the Led Zeppelin of my generation. I feel like I’m living in a movie.”

Stone Temple Pilots will release a new album in spring 2018 via Atlantic/Rhino to coincide with a planned North American tour. They’ve also been confirmed for Monster Energy’s Welcome To Rockville, which will take place between April 27-29 at Metropolitan Park in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jeff Gutt: I’m blessed to be part of Stone Temple Pilots