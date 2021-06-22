Stir it up this Prime Day with £70 off this sustainably crafted House Of Marley wireless turntable

We’re now well into day two of the massive Prime Day sales, with Prime Day turntable deals spinning in from all over the place. But if you want our advice, then we suggest taking a closer look at the rather smart and sustainably crafted House Of Marley Stir It Up wireless turntable because Amazon have dropped the needle on a rather tasty deal - reducing the price from £229.99 to £159.99 – a saving of £70.

House of Marley Stir It Up Turntable: £229.99 , now £159.99

You can save a hearty £70 on this sustainably crafted bamboo record player thanks to Amazon. It boasts Bluetooth pairing for hooking up to your wireless headphones or speaker, plus USB recording so you can digitize your favourite records.There's little to dislike about this budget turntable. View Deal

The Stir It Up wireless turntable has been sustainably crafted from natural bamboo and not only is it Bluetooth compatible, but it also has a built-in pre-amp so you can connect it wirelessly to your speakers. The belt-driven Stir It Up has two speeds and can even be connected to your PC or Mac via USB, where you can transform your vinyl songs into digital tracks.

