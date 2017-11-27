Stiff Little Fingers announce 2018 UK tour

Stiff Little Fingers have announced a UK tour for March next year.

The shows will get under way at Cardiff’s Tramshed on March 9 and conclude with a gig at London’s O2 Forum on March 23. Support will come from special guests Ruts DC.

A statement reads: “Stiff Little Fingers live shows are always special events. None is more special than the band’s annual sold out St Patrick’s Day show held at the famous Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow. 2018 will see the band celebrate their 27th year in a row playing there.

“Last year the band celebrated their 40th anniversary, with what is now one of their most successful UK tours ever. In recent years the band have performed spellbinding performances including a headline sold out hometown show in Belfast’s Custom House Square and playing Hyde Park with Green Day.”

In addition, Stiff Little Fingers will play shows in Leeds, Hatfield and Birmingham in May with a rotating bill including The Selecter, The Beat and Buzzcocks.

Find a list of their tour dates below.

Mar 09: Cardiff Tramshed

Mar 10: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 11: Norwich The Waterfront

Mar 13: Manchester O2 Ritz

Mar 14: Nottingham Rock City

Mar 16: Newcastle O2 Academy

Mar 17: Glasgow Barrowlands Ballroom

Mar 18: Inverness Ironworks

Mar 19: Aberdeen The Lemon Tree

Mar 21: Reading Sub 89

Mar 22: Brighton Concorde 2

Mar 23: London O2 Forum

May 25: Leeds Millennium Square

May 26: Hatfield The Forum

May 27: Birmingham NEC Lakeside

