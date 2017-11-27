Myles Kennedy to launch solo album in 2018

Myles Kennedy has announced that he’ll release his debut solo album in spring 2018.

It’s titled Year Of The Tiger and it will launch via Napalm Records after the Alter Bridge and Slash vocalist signed a new deal with the label.

Kennedy says: “I’m excited to announce I’m teaming up with Napalm Records for the release of my first solo record Year Of The Tiger.

“This record is something I’ve always wanted to make and I’m grateful to Napalm for believing in me enough to get behind it.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

Kennedy and his Alter Bridge bandmates released Live At The O2 + Rarities back in September. It was recorded at the London venue in November 2016 and featured their full 19-track performance plus an extra 11 songs.

Alter Bridge returned to London last month for two shows at the Royal Albert Hall where they were joined by the 52-piece Parallax Orchestra.

Hero of the day: How Alter Bridge lured Myles Kennedy back to music

5 things we learned at Alter Bridge's Royal Albert Hall show