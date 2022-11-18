Stewart Copeland, Franck Carducci, Prog The Forest and more in Prog's Weekly News Round Up

Welcome to the Prog's weekly news round up, collecting news from the prog world that you might have missed, and gathering it in one handy digest. We'll be coming at you every Friday afternoon, with a range of prog-related news that saves you having to trawl through loads of different stories...

And don't forget to look out for our new weekly feature Tracks Of The Week, featuring the latest prog music that's out there for you to enjoy.

Have a good weekend...

Stewart Copeland announces London show

(Image credit: Press)

Former Curved Air and Police drummer Stewart Copeland has announced he will perform a London show, entitled Police Deranged for Orchestra, at the London Coliseum on April 28.

Copeland will be looking back over his incredible 40 year career, and reinterpreting with an orchestra The Police’s biggest hits such as Roxanne, Don’t Stand Too Close To Me and Message In A Bottle.

Get tickets (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Martin Reijman)

French prog rocker Franck Carducci has announced a run of six live shows in England for this December.

"These shows will be the end of The Answer Tour," Carducci tells Prog. You can watch a tour teaser video below.

He will play:

Dec 6: Newcastle Innisfree Sports and Social Club

Dec 7: Cambridge The Portland Arms

Dec 8: Southampton The 1865

Dec 9: Wigan The Old Courts

Dec 10: London 229

Dec 11: Bilston The Robin

Prog The Forest release video trailer

Prog The Forest, the annual charity event raising money for the World Land Trust, have released a new video trailer, which you can watch below.

This year's event takes place at The Fiddler's Elbow in Camden on December 4 and features Ms. Amy Birks, The Emerald Dawn, The Dame, Ruby Dawn, Cabiria and Hats Off Gentlemen, It's Adequate.

"We are really proud of this year’s line-up, which we reckon is the strongest yet," the organisers say. "All the performers are donating their services for free, which enables us to keep the price right down – less than twenty quid including fees - phenomenal value really for six such strong acts, and every penny goes to the cause."

Get tickets (opens in new tab)

Moundrag release heavy psych/prog debut

(Image credit: Winnie Gotmilk)

Moundrag are a French heavy psych/prog duo featuring brothers Colin and Camille Goellaen Duvivier, who have just released their debut album Hic Sunt Moundrages.

The deut tells the story of an apocalyptic dystopian world caused by Man. Underneath this chaotic fresco of cultural and religious problems that human beings have been going through since the dawn of time, the message is one of hope, love and humanity.

The album title is a play on the Latin phrase 'Hic Sunt Dragones' (here the dragons hide), which was written on the old maps where the known world ended and the unknown began where the dragons hid. "Hic Sunt Moundrages is a journey where music, imagination and visuals are one and the same, transporting you into a strong and transcendent universe," the band say.

You can catch Moundrag's new video for The Creation in next week's Tracks Of The Week.

Yuval Ron to appear at Berlin Prog Night

Israeli prog guitarist Yuval Ron will be appearing at Berlin Prog Night on January 14, alongside The Shell Collector and 1XN.

"Berlin Prog Night is a one-of-a-kind event," states Ron. "Featuring three of Berlin’s most prominent prog acts, it presents a varied program – from progressive metal, through cinematic spacey fusion to acoustic fingerstyle djent guitar. It is also a get together of the Berliner prog scene – so come say hello and meet like-minded prog fans."

Get tickets.

Zebedy to release new album Waiting For The Tide

(Image credit: Press)

Waiting For The Tide is the new studio album from Welsh heavy proggers Zebedy, which will be released on February 3.

The new album, which has been two years in the making, has been produced by Dan Weller (SikTh, Enter Shikari, Young Guns, Bury Tomorrow) and has been picking up comparisons to SikTh, Karnivool, and Biffy Clyro.

The Anmer release third album Nemesis

(Image credit: Press)

Brazilian prog rockers The Anmer have released their third studio album Nemesis through Electric Funeral Records.

The new album tackles harsh criticism of the system and society. The albu mtitle refers to the goddess of Greek mythology "Nemesis", who symbolises both revenge and justice. Each track portrays a different problem, but which consequently end up representing the greatest evils in the world today.

"The destruction of the earth by excessive consumerism and indifference to the environment, alienation of the fortunate population from religion to spread lies and hatred, the richer classes looking down on the poor, bringing chaos, unhealthy conditions, wars, death and destruction, just to feed your self-centeredness," the band state.

Nemesis was produced, mixed and mastered by vocalist Pedro Zomer in his Zomer Records studio.

Get Nemesis.