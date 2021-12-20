Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate release AI video for Back Where I Started

UK prog duo Hat's Off Gentlemen It's Adequate have released an AI generated animated video for new song Back Where I Started, which you can watch below.

Back Where I Started is taken from the band's upcoming album The Confidence Trick, due to be released on their independent label Glass Castle Recordings in 2022.

The video was made by singer/multi-instrumentalist of the band Malcolm Galloway using animations of video art created using the artificial intelligence art generator NightCafe Studio. The AI uses text prompts to create new images. The band have explored issues relating to artificial intelligence in previous albums.

"The song is sung from the perspective of a time-traveller who is trying to correct a past mistake, but keeps going back and making things worse,"explains Galloway.