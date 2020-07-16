Yuval Ron releases new video for Somewhere In This Universe, Somebody Hits A Drum

Israeli prog guitarist Yuval Ron has released a video for the song Somewhere In This Universe, Somebody Hits A Drum. It's the title track from Ron's most recent album, which was released in October 2019. You can watch the video in full below.

"Pretty much everyone would agree that these are difficult times (and I don’t mean 11/8 or 15/16 signatures...)," says Ron. "All the more for the folks in the music business. Yet, there are opportunities all around - one of them was for me to finally create and release the second video from my latest album Somewhere In This Universe, Somebody Hits A Drum, featuring the legendary Marco Minnemann on drums. If you're looking for the ultimate escape, space is the best place to go and for this reason we decided to go there and explore our vast musical universe - and hopefully to have you with us onboard."

Alongside Aristocrats/The Sea Within drummer Minnemann Somewhere In This Universe, Somebody Hits A Drum also features Matt Paul on Keyboards and Robert Badoglio on bass.

Order Somewhere In This Universe, Somebody Hits A Drum.