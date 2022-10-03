London instrumental trio Cabiria added to Prog The Forest bill

London instrumental post-rock trio Cabiria have been added to this year's Prog The Forest, the charity prog event which will take place at The Fiddler's Elbow in Camden on December 4.

They join a bill that also features Ms. Amy Birks, The Emerald Dawn, The Dame, Ruby Dawn and Hats Off Gentlemen, It's Adequate.

Cabiria taka influence from the likes of Russian Circles, Toska, and ISIS, andD use live looping and heaps of ambience to create their gripping compositions. Their debut album, Rust & Grey, was released in November 2021 and they released their most recent single Bricks in February.

“We’re delighted to welcome Cabiria to this year’s Prog the Forest charity all-day event," says co-organiser Chris Parkins of the London Prog Gigs Facebook group. "As always we aim to showcase the range and depth of progressive music, and Cabiria fit perfectly in our now traditional ‘new modern prog’ slot, with their engrossing, cinematic post-metal sound. Although they are developing quite a following, they’re not yet well-known among the prog community. This will change today – I promise you’ll be blown away, and lining up to buy their album!”

“The World Land Trust buys threatened rainforest, to protect in trust, to stop them getting chopped down," adds fellow co-organiser Malcolm Galloway of Hats Of Gentlemen, It's Adequate. "Trees make oxygen, without which breathing is a bit pointless. So protecting the trees is good for the wildlife, and good for us staying alive. A win-win really. Last year we raised enough funds to permanently protect fifteen acres of threatened habitat, and we are hoping to do even better this year."

Proceeds from Prog The Forest will be donated to the World Land Trust.

