Stewart Copeland announces UK dates for his "most intimate tour to date".

Former The Police, Curved Air and Gizmodrome drummer Stewart Copeland has announced a13-date tour of England and Wales during which he will share his life as a performer, musician, entertainer, and writer.

The multi-Grammy winning musician is calling the tour Have I Said Too Much? – The Police, Hollywood, and other Adventures.

“As the drummer with The Police I have played some of the biggest stadiums in the world," says Copeland. "This tour, however, will see me visit much more intimate venues. It will be a real privilege to share the stories of my life with fans in these great settings.”

Copeland was drummer for Curved Air from 1975 to 1976, before recruiting lead singer Sting and guitarist Andy Summers and founding The Police. His Hollywood soundtracks include Francis Ford Coppola’s Rumblefish and Oliver Stone's Wall Street and Talk Radio.

He formed supergroup Gizmodrome with former King Crimson member Adrian Belew, Level 42's Mark King and Vittorio Cosma in 2017, has composed music for ballet, opera, and classical concerts an recently released Stewart Copeland's The Police Diaries throughRocket 88 books.

Tickets go on sale at local venues from 10am on February 23,

Have I Said Too Much? – The Police, Hollywood, and other Adventures tour dates:

Oct 25: Eastleigh Thornde Hall

Oct 26: Aldershot Princess Theatre

Oct 27: Bury St. Edmunds The Apex

Oct 29: Chelmsford Civic Centre

Oct 30: Milton Keynes The Stables

Oct 31: Sale Waterside

Nov 2: Harpenden EMC

Nov 3: Fleet Harlington

Nov 4: Leeds City Varieties

Nov 6: Watford Palace Theatre

Nov 7: Bridgwater McMillan

Nov 8: Loughborough Town Hall

Nov 9: Camarthen Lyric

