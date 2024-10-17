Stewart Copeland adds more "in conversation" live dates for 2025

Former The Police, Curved Air and Gizmodrome drummer Stewart Copeland has announced a return to these shores next September and October for more shows on his Have I Said Too Much? – The Police, Hollywood, and other Adventures 'in conversation' tour.

The multi-Grammy winning musician shares details of his life as a performer, musician, entertainer, and writer on the tour, the current leg of which kicks off at Thorden Hall, Eastleigh, next Friday (October 25).

“Demand for tickets for the first leg of this intimate new tour has surpassed my expectations, and I can’t wait to return next year and share the stories of my life with even more fans," exclaims Copeland.

Copeland was drummer for Curved Air from 1975 to 1976, before recruiting lead singer Sting and guitarist Andy Summers and founding The Police. His Hollywood soundtracks include Francis Ford Coppola’s Rumblefish and Oliver Stone's Wall Street and Talk Radio.

He formed supergroup Gizmodrome with former King Crimson and current Beat member Adrian Belew, Level 42's Mark King and Vittorio Cosma in 2017, has composed music for ballet, opera, and classical concerts. Last year he published Stewart Copeland's The Police Diaries through Rocket 88 books.

Tickets go on sale locally at 10:00 on Friday, October 18. You can see the full list of dates and ticket information below.

Sep 24: Southport Atkinson

Sep 25: Barrow In Furness The Forum

Sep 26: Buxton Opera House

Sep 27: Burnley Mechanics

Sep 28: Hull City Hall

Oct 1: Dudley Town Hall

Oct 2: Monmouth Savoy

Oct 3: Stratford upon Avon Playhouse

Oct 4: Evesham Regal

Oct 6: St Helens Theatre Royal

Oct 9: Babbacombe Theatre

Oct 10: Ringwood The Barn

Oct 11: Hertford Theatre

Oct 12: Newark Palace Theatre

Oct 15: Bristol St Georges

Oct 16: Frome Cheese And Grain

Oct 17: Newport Riverfront

Oct 18: Barry Memo Arts

Oct 19: Bridgwater McMillan

