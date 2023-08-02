"Wild adventures and wise ruminations". Stewart Copeland on his upcoming Police Diaries

By Jerry Ewing
Stewart Copeland will publish The Police Diaries this Autumn, telling the story of the band's first three years

Stewart Copeland
Former The PoliceCurved Air and Gizmodrome drummer Stewart Copeland has shared a new video discussing his upcoming Stewart Copeland's The Police Diaries, which is published by Rocket 88 Books in the Autumn, 2023. You can watch the full video below.

Stewart Copeland's The Police Diaries tells the story of the band's first three years, as it happened in his original diaries, of the formation of one of The Police, accompanied by classic and previously unseen photos and unreleased demo tapes of home recordings.

"As in life there are class divisions, in this case with three versions of the book," explains Copeland. "There's the classic, regular book. Cool pictures, wild adventures and wise ruminations, Then there's the Signature version, where the ice is a little colder, where you get your book, signed and numbered with your clamshell box, poster and a CD of my crude demos. Strictly for robust ears because they're kind of me on guitar and stuff.

"And then there's the Ultimate, where the champagne has even more fizz, and you get all that other stuff, even fancier, signed poster and printed in this: your name! Your name will be a piece of this history and your name will be sung by the bards of time."

Pre-order Stewart Copeland's The Police Diaries.

Stewart Copeland

