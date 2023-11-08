Steven Wilson shares "gothic horror story" video for Beautiful Scarecrow

Steven Wilson has shared a harrowing new video for the song Beautiful Scarecrow, which you can watch below.

The song is taken from Wilson's recently released album The Harmony Codex, which was released through Virgin Records in September.

The video is described as a "gothic horror story" and is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a deadly pandemic has led to the human race being divided, with the infected rounded up and forced to live in underground quarantine.

"The video is a completely new approach for Owl House Studios," explains director and longtime Wilson visual collaborator Jess Cope, who has also directed videos for Wilson’s The Raven That Refused to Sing, Routine, People Who Eat Darkness and King Ghost

"I wrote the original idea with my partner Jonathan Main and in conjunction with Venky Viswanathan and Shaheen Sheriff, we decided to pursue a 3D animation route. Our aim was to build a computer–generated world but give it the 'feel and texture' of a stop motion animation. As always, Steven’s track was so exciting to work with, as the more you listen to the track the more your ears discover. The song has so much depth and richness, it allowed us to freely explore an intriguing visual narrative.”

Recently Porcupine Tree announced the release of a new live album and Blu-ray, Closure/Continuation. Live, which will be released through Music For Nations/Sony Music UK on December 8.

