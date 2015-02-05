Trending

Steven Wilson launches Perfect Life video

By Louder  

View promo for track from solo album Hand. Cannot. Erase. ahead of UK tour

Steven Wilson has launched a video for his track Perfect Life, from upcoming solo album Hand. Cannot. Erase.

It’s to be released on March 2 via Kscope, and followed by a six-date UK tour later in the month.

The follow-up to The Raven That Refused To Sing features Guthrie Govan, Adam Holzman, Nick Beggs and Marco Minnemann. The story explores the life of a reclusive artist who reveals she had a sister – but only for six months.

Wilson – the subject of a TeamRock Radio takeover day earlier this week – is the cover artist in the latest edition of Prog, on sale now and also featuring Peter Hammill, Beardfish, Luna Rossa, Pain Of Salvation, Toundra, Periphery and more.

Tour dates

Mar 12: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Mar 13: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Mar 14: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Mar 16: Edinburgh Queens Hall

Mar 17: London Troxy

Mar 18: Wolverhampton Civic Hall