Steven Wilson launches Perfect Life video

Steven Wilson has launched a video for his track Perfect Life, from upcoming solo album Hand. Cannot. Erase.

It’s to be released on March 2 via Kscope, and followed by a six-date UK tour later in the month.

The follow-up to The Raven That Refused To Sing features Guthrie Govan, Adam Holzman, Nick Beggs and Marco Minnemann. The story explores the life of a reclusive artist who reveals she had a sister – but only for six months.

Wilson – the subject of a TeamRock Radio takeover day earlier this week – is the cover artist in the latest edition of Prog, on sale now and also featuring Peter Hammill, Beardfish, Luna Rossa, Pain Of Salvation, Toundra, Periphery and more.

Mar 12: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Mar 13: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Mar 14: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Mar 16: Edinburgh Queens Hall

Mar 17: London Troxy

Mar 18: Wolverhampton Civic Hall