Steven Wilson launches Perfect Life video

Steven Wilson has launched a video for his track Perfect Life, from upcoming solo album Hand. Cannot. Erase.
It’s to be released on March 2 via Kscope, and followed by a six-date UK tour later in the month.
The follow-up to The Raven That Refused To Sing features Guthrie Govan, Adam Holzman, Nick Beggs and Marco Minnemann. The story explores the life of a reclusive artist who reveals she had a sister – but only for six months.
Wilson – the subject of a TeamRock Radio takeover day earlier this week – is the cover artist in the latest edition of Prog, on sale now and also featuring Peter Hammill, Beardfish, Luna Rossa, Pain Of Salvation, Toundra, Periphery and more.
Tour dates
Mar 12: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Mar 13: Cardiff St David’s Hall
Mar 14: Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Mar 16: Edinburgh Queens Hall
Mar 17: London Troxy
Mar 18: Wolverhampton Civic Hall