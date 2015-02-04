The brand new issue of Prog is on sale today celebrating the release of Steven Wilson’s brand new studio album Hand. Cannot. Erase.

We popped round Steven’s house for a lengthy chat about the new album, where the inspiration for it comes from and to find out what exactly makes the modern day prog figurehead tick. On top of that we found out what the state of play is with Steven’s many other projects and a few of his recent collaborators tell us exactly what the man himself is really like.

Also in Prog 53…

Readers’ Poll - the results are in for the 2014 Prog Readers’ Poll. Find out who’s won what and whether your vote counted…

Peter Hammill - 40 years on we talk to the legend about Nadir’s Big Chance as well as his new solo album.

Beardfish - After the heavy metal venture of The Void, the band discuss returning to the prog fold with their latest album.

Luna Rossa - The Panic Room duo talk about album number 2.

Pain Of Salvation - Daniel Gildenlow talks about the life-threatening illness that nearly killed him.

Toundra - The Spanish instrumental proggers talk about their latest album.

Fish On Friday - The Belgian prig rockers now feature Nick Beggs in their ranks.

Periphery - The US prog metallers talk about their ambitious two-album concept work Juggernaut.

Shattered Skies - Irish prig metallers discuss their brand new debut album.

Charisma Records - The inside story of the legendary prog label.

Tears For Fears - So then how prog were they?

Alan Parsons - Gets a Prog grilling ahead of his UK show in March.

Plus live and album reviews from Steven Wilson, King Crimson, Enslaved, VdGG, Marillion, The Pineapple Thief, Touchstone, Tangerine Dream and more…

Plus an 11 track CD with music from Neal Morse Band, Lonely Robot, Karnataka, Brainticket, Goldray and more…

You can get this issue of Prog in print or digital editions, and North American readers can even subscribe direct in North America from: http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/