Steven Wilson Takeover Day On TeamRock Radio Tomorrow

Steven Wilson, cover star of the new issue of Prog, which goes on sale tomorrow, takes over TeamRock Radio tomorrow.

He’ll be choosing his favourite songs from throughout his entire career and we’ll be playing them throughout the day. From 9am to 3pm, on the hour, every hour you’ll hear one of Wison’s musical choices as we all celebrate the new issue of Prog going on sale, which of course features Steven on the cover as he discusses his latest album Hand. Cannot. Erase. which is released though Kscope Records on March 2.

You can listen to TeamRock Radio on DAB, via the Tune-In radio app

