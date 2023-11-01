The Steve Rothery Band and Australian prog rockers Karnivool have been announced as the headline acts for next year's popular Midsummer Prog Festival, which will take place at Valkenburg's Openluchttheater in the Netherlands on Friday June 28 and Saturday June 29.

"Being a huge Marillion fan I am really happy to have this musical hero at the festival," says organiser Rob Palmen. "With his great band, playing classic Marillion songs and more.

"Karnivool made one of the best albums ever, Sound Awake. A milestone in my opinion. I cannot express how happy I am with having them at our festival. 50% of the weekend tickets were sold already in the past months, I wouldn't be surprised if the second 50% goes very fast."

The Dutch festival has established itself as one of the mpst popular events on the international prog calendar, set in the delightful setting of Valkjenberg's open air theater.

Earlier this month we announced the bill for next year's Midwinter Prog Festival, an offshoot of Midsummer Prog, which will see US prog rockers Spock's Beard join co-headliners Pain of Salvation as well as French proggers Lazuli, modern prog metal supergroup Temic and Norwegian art rockers Meer on the bill at the Tivoli Vrendenberg in Utrecht, Netherands on Saturday February 3.

Get Midsummer Prog tickets.