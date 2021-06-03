Steve Howe to release Homebrew 7

Steve Howe is to release Homebrew 7 on July 30 via HoweSound. The album marks the 25th anniversary of the Yes guitarist's first album in his Homebrew collection and follows on from his 2020 solo album, Love Is.

Previously the series has featured recordings from Howe’s home archive of demos and tracks, originally recorded for one of his many solo or group projects with Yes, Asia, Anderson Bruford Wakeman Howe, or GTR. Homebrew 7 differs slightly as none of the tracks have previously been released in any form and there are no plans for any to be re-recorded in the future.

“Many are things I’ve enjoyed saving until the right moment,” says Howe, “and the Homebrew series allows this. Some tracks have matured with my nurturing but others have been recently rediscovered.”

This collection includes tracks from the late 70s through to 2016 in Howe’s extensive range of playing styles. Each of the 21 tracks is dated and accompanied by Howe’s background notes and details on instrumentation. Most of the tracks are Howe’s solo recordings with occasional contributions from Dylan and Virgil Howe on drums with Phil Spalding on bass guitar (Half Way). The booklet includes the lyrics for the four vocal tracks and is also illustrated by some of Howe’s atmospheric photography.

(Image credit: Steve Howe)

Homebrew 7 Tracklisting

1. The Glider (2015)

2. October (1998)

3. Half Way (1997, 2009 & 2015)

4. The Only One (2013)

5. In One Life (1982)

6. Outstanding Deal (1982)

7. Be Natural (2013)

8. Cold Winds (1983)

9. Deanscape (1982)

10. Tender Hooks (2015)

11. A Lady She Is (1982)

12. Two Sided (2013)

13. Strange Wayfarer (2016)

14. Devon Girl (1983)

15. Safe Haven (2015)

16. A Matter Of Fact (1986)

17. Touchstone (2015)

18. From Another Day (1979)

19. Foregone Conclusion (2015)

20. Space Void (1978)

21. From The Get-Go (2015)