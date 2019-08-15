Steve Hackett to release live orchestral album

Steve Hackett has announced that he’ll release a new live album later this year.

It’s titled Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra: Live At The Royal Festival Hall and it’ll launch on October 25 through InsideOut Music.

The performance was recorded in London on October 5, 2018, on Hackett’s Genesis Revisited Tour, where he was joined by vocalist Nad Sylvan, keyboardist Roger King, drummer Gary O'Toole, saxophonist Rob Townsend and bassist Jonas Reingold, along with with special guests John Hackett and Amanda Lehmann and the 41-piece Heart Of England Orchestra conducted by Bradley Thachuk.

And to mark the news, Hackett has released a trailer for the live package which can be watched below.

Hackett says: “It was a fantastic experience for both the band and myself to play alongside an orchestra and to feel the power of the sound this extraordinary combo created. It sounds equally compelling on both film and audio. I'm proud to release this exciting product.”

Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra: Live At The Royal Festival Hall will be released on 2CD/Blu-ray Digipak and along with the live music, it'll contain a behind-the-scenes documentary along with promo videos for Under The Eye Of The Sun, Beasts In Our Time and Peace.

Hackett will head out on the road across the UK later this year – a run of shows that will see him play Selling England By The Pound in full along with material from Spectral Mornings to mark its 40th anniversary.

Steve Hackett: Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra: Live At The Royal Festival Hall

CD 1

1. Dance On A Volcano

2. Out Of The Body

3. The Steppes

4. Firth of Fifth

5. Dancing With The Moonlit Knight

6. Blood On The Rooftops

7. Shadow of the Hierophant

CD 2

1. In That Quiet Earth

2. Afterglow

3. Serpentine Song

4. El Nino

5. Supper's Ready

6. The Musical Box