Steve Hackett to join Keith Emerson tribute show

Steve Hackett will perform at Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy show in remembrance of late keyboard icon Keith Emerson.

The former Genesis guitarist and Vanilla Fudge keyboardist and vocalist Mark Stein will perform at Pictures At An Exhibition - A Tribute To Keith Emerson at Miami’s Olympia Theater on June 24.

The show will feature interpretative dance performances by The Center For Contemporary Dance, cinematic imagery and photo collections. The event is planned as part of ELP drummer Palmer’s Remembering Keith – The Music Of Emerson Lake & Palmer Tour.

Palmer says: “I am honoured and grateful that these two iconic musicians have agreed to appear at this special tribute to Keith. I have been working as an instrumental act since 2001, so this will be different and exciting to have Mark Stein on keyboards and vocals and Steve Hackett on guitar for some songs.”

The Official Keith Emerson Tribute featuring the Keith Emerson Band, Oblivion Express’s Brian Auger, Toto’s Steve Porcaro and Steve Lukather and more will also take place at the Los Angeles El Rey Theatre on May 28.

Keith Emerson was found dead at his home in March, aged 71. His death was ruled a suicide by investigating authorities.

Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy Remembering Keith – The Music Of Emerson Lake & Palmer Tour 2016

Jun 02: New York BB King Blues Club, NY

Jun 03: Sellersville Theatre 1894, PA

Jun 05: Londonderry Tupelo Music Hall, NH

Jun 06: Wilmington World Cafe, DE

Jun 07: Arlington Regent Theatre, MA

Jun 08: Hamilton Studio, ON

Jun 09: Jim Thorpe Penns Peak, PA

Jun 10: Bay Shore YMCA Boulton Performing Arts Center, NY

Jun 11: Syracuse Benefit for Crouse Health Foundation-Palace Theater, NY

Jun 12: Ferndale The Magic Bag, MI

Jun 15: Ridgefield Playhouse, CT

Jun 16: Peekskill Paramount Hudson Valley Theater, NY

Jun 17: Lexington Village Theater, MI

Jun 24: Miami Olympia Theater, FL

Jul 07: Las Vegas TBA, NV

Jul 08: Los Angeles Canyon Club Agoura Hills, CA

Jul 09: Indio The Rock Yard Casino, CA

Jul 12: Dallas Poor David’s, TX

Keith Emerson: Farewell To The Keyboard Genius