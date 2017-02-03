Steve Hackett releases new track In The Skeleton Gallery

Steve Hackett has released a new track titled In The Skeleton Gallery.

It’s taken from the former Genesis guitarist’s upcoming album The Night Siren, which will launch on March 24 via InsideOut Music.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2014’s Wolflight, Hackett said: “This latest waxing represents a bird’s eye view of the world of a musical migrant ignoring borders and celebrating our common ancestry with a unity of spirit, featuring musicians, singers and instruments from all over the world.

“From territorial frontiers to walled-up gateways, boundaries often hold back the tide. But while the night siren wails, music breaches all defences. To quote Plato, ‘When the music changes, the walls of the city shake.’”

The Night Siren features singers Kobi and Mira, from Israel and Palestine, and Nick D’Virgilio on drums. Other musicians on the record include Malik Mansurov from Azerbaijan, Gulli Breim from Iceland, as well as Roger King, Nad Sylvan, Gary O’Toole, Rob Townsend and Amanda Lehmann.

Also making guest appearances are Christine Townsend, Dick Driver and Troy Donockley.

Hackett will kick off his Genesis Revisited UK and Ireland tour in April where he’ll celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Wind And Wuthering album. Along with playing material from the 1976 Genesis record, Hackett will play tracks from The Night Siren, which is now available for pre-order.

The Night Siren cover

Steve Hackett The Night Siren tracklist

Behind the Smoke Martian Sea Fifty Miles from the North Pole El Niño Other Side of the Wall Anything but Love Inca Terra In Another Life In the Skeleton Gallery West to East The Gift

Apr 26: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Apr 28: Cardiff St David’s Hall, UK

Apr 30: Reading Hexagon, UK

May 01: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

May 03: Sheffield City Hall, UK

May 04: Bristol Colston Hall, UK

May 05: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

May 07: Liverpool Philharmonic, UK

May 08: Portsmouth Guildhall, UK

May 10: Southend Cliffs Pavilion, UK

May 11: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, UK

May 13: Oxford New Theatre, UK

May 14: Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK

May 16: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK

May 17: Gateshead Sage, UK

May 19: London Palladium, UK

