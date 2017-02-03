Listen to new Mastodon track Show Yourself

Mastodon have released a stream of their new track Show Yourself.

It will feature on the band’s upcoming seventh album Emperor Of Sand, which will launch on March 31 via Reprise Records.

Brann Dailor, Brent Hinds, Bill Kelliher and Troy Sanders previously revealed the song Sultan’s Curse from the follow-up to 2014’s Once More ‘Round The Sun.

Speaking about the album tracks, drummer Dailor said: “There is a tie, a concept that goes between them. The last couple of years have been not… there’s been some illness within the bands’ family, there’s been a bunch of cancer.

“So the whole album is sort of all about cancer basically. Well, not literally. It’s a big story that sort of roped to go along with it. It takes place in the desert.”

Emperor Of Sand is available to pre-order now via iTunes.

Mastodon will head out on tour from April.

The Emperor Of Sand cover

Mastodon Emperor Of Sand tracklist

Sultan’s Curse Show Yourself Precious Stones Steambreather Roots Remain Word To The Wise Ancient Kingdom Clandestiny Andromeda Scorpion Breath Jaguar God

Apr 14: Missoula Wilma Theater, MT

Apr 15: Seattle Paramount Theater, WA

Apr 16: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Apr 18: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Apr 20: Hollywood Palladium, CA

Apr 21: Phoenix Comercia Theatre, AZ

Apr 22: Las Vegas Las Rageous, NV

Apr 23: Salt Lake City Complex, UT

Apr 24: Denver Fillmore, CO

Apr 26: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Apr 27: St louis The Pageant, MO

Apr 28: Birmingham Iron City, AL

Apr 29: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

Apr 30: Fort Myers Fort Rock, FL

May 02: Washington Fillmore, DC

May 03: Toronto Rebel, ON

May 04: Cleveland Agora Theater, OH

May 05: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 06: Philadelphia Electric Factory Outdoors, PA

May 08: Boston House Of Blues, MA

May 09: Portland State Theater, ME

May 11: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

May 12: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

May 13: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

May 14: Cincinnati Taft Theatre, OH

May 16: Detroit Royal Oak Theater, MI

May 17: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

May 18: Memphis Minglewood Hall, TN

May 19: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

May 20: Austin ACL Live, TX

Jun 09: Download Festival, UK

Jun 11: Bretigny Sur Orge Base Aerienne 217, France

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

