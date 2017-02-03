Dream Theater launch The Astonishing game

Dream Theater have launched a mobile game based on their 2016 album The Astonishing.

The collaboration between the band and Turbo Tape Games takes the form of a turn-based tactical board game and has just been released on iPhone, iPad and Android.

And in a novel twist, those who play The Astonishing can win Dream Theater concert tickets, after show passes and autographed records by completing in-game tasks.

A statement reads: “The Astonishing game recites the original story from the album tuned to unique tactical gameplay, pitching rebels against oppressors, artists against totalitarians in epic battles to influence the minds and sway the will of the people in The Great Northern Empire of the Americas.”

Game features include a single player campaign, player vs player matches on the same device, music from the album and video artwork shown during the band’s live sets. The game has a one-time £2.99 cost with no in-app purchases. Watch a trailer below.

Meanwhile, drummer Mike Mangini has launched an art collection. He teamed up with LA company SceneFour to produce a range of abstract images which were created by arming him with light-emitting drumsticks.

It’s resulted in a collection titled Symmetry Beyond Planck. Find out more from his website.

Dream Theater are currently on tour across Europe on their Images And Words tour. They’re playing the 1992 album in full to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Dream Theater Images And Words European tour 2017

Feb 03: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Feb 04: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Feb 06: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Feb 08: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Feb 10: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany

Feb 11: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Feb 12: Paris Zenith, France

Feb 14: Hamburg Mehr, Germany

Feb 16: Malmo Arena, Sweden

Feb 17: Partille Arena, Sweden

Feb 18: Stockholm Fryshuset Arena, Sweden

Feb 20: Trondheim Olavshallen, Norway

Feb 21: Trondheim Olavshallen, Norway

Feb 24: Stavanger Forum Expo, Norway

Feb 25: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Feb 27: Helsinki Icehall, Finland

