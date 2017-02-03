Dream Theater launch The Astonishing game

Dream Theater have launched a mobile game based on their 2016 album The Astonishing.
The collaboration between the band and Turbo Tape Games takes the form of a turn-based tactical board game and has just been released on iPhone, iPad and Android.
And in a novel twist, those who play The Astonishing can win Dream Theater concert tickets, after show passes and autographed records by completing in-game tasks.
A statement reads: “The Astonishing game recites the original story from the album tuned to unique tactical gameplay, pitching rebels against oppressors, artists against totalitarians in epic battles to influence the minds and sway the will of the people in The Great Northern Empire of the Americas.”
Game features include a single player campaign, player vs player matches on the same device, music from the album and video artwork shown during the band’s live sets. The game has a one-time £2.99 cost with no in-app purchases. Watch a trailer below.
Meanwhile, drummer Mike Mangini has launched an art collection. He teamed up with LA company SceneFour to produce a range of abstract images which were created by arming him with light-emitting drumsticks.
It’s resulted in a collection titled Symmetry Beyond Planck. Find out more from his website.
Dream Theater are currently on tour across Europe on their Images And Words tour. They’re playing the 1992 album in full to celebrate its 25th anniversary.
- Dream Theater's The Astonishing is perfect fit for stage musical
- Dream Theater to play Images And Words in full on European tour
- An Endless Sporadic: the prog prodigy approved by Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess
- Dream Theater’s The Astonishing to become a novel
Dream Theater Images And Words European tour 2017
Feb 03: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland
Feb 04: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy
Feb 06: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
Feb 08: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Feb 10: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany
Feb 11: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany
Feb 12: Paris Zenith, France
Feb 14: Hamburg Mehr, Germany
Feb 16: Malmo Arena, Sweden
Feb 17: Partille Arena, Sweden
Feb 18: Stockholm Fryshuset Arena, Sweden
Feb 20: Trondheim Olavshallen, Norway
Feb 21: Trondheim Olavshallen, Norway
Feb 24: Stavanger Forum Expo, Norway
Feb 25: Oslo Spektrum, Norway
Feb 27: Helsinki Icehall, Finland