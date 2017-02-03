Fan sues Styx drummer over alleged drumstick injury

Styx drummer Todd Sucherman is being sued by a fan who claims she was injured when he threw a drumstick into the crowd.

The incident is alleged to have occurred at the band’s show at Atlanta’s Lakewood Amphitheatre on June 28, 2015. The lawsuit says that the drumstick was “negligently thrown” by Sucherman and caused Lori Frederick “serious physical injuries.”

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the suit adds that Sucherman did not give “timely and proper warning” to allow Frederick “to fully protect herself from injury.”

It also states that Frederick’s clothing was “rendered useless” by the blood from the injury and says she “incurred and will continue to incur, physical pain, bodily scars, emotional anguish, loss of function and loss of enjoyment of life.”

TMB Productions LLC are also named in the suit.

Styx’s last studio album was 2003’s Cyclorama but last year bassist Ricky Phillips reported that talks were underway about recording a follow-up.

He said: “It’s on the table. We’d love to do something new. It has to be different. It has to be something that Styx hasn’t done. We want to ensure something isn’t ‘just another Styx record.’ It has to have a twist.

“We’re not going to release an album that is going to be crap – it’s going to be good.”

Styx are currently on tour across the US.

Feb 03: The Villages Sharon L Morse Performing Arts Center, FL

Feb 09: Catoosa The Joint-Hard Rock & Casino Hotel, OK

Feb 10: Newkirk 7 Clans First Council Casino Hotel, OK

Feb 11: Midland Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center, TX

Mar 01: Augusta Bell Auditorium, GA

Mar 03: Pooler Johnny Mercer Theatre, GA

Mar 24: Welch Treasure Island Resort & Casino, MN

Mar 31: Harris Island Resort & Casino, MI

Apr 01: Harris Island Resort & Casino, MI

Apr 28: Biloxi IP Casino Resort & Spa, MS

Jun 10: Dubuque Port of Dubuque, IA

