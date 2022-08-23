Steve and Virgil Howe release vibrant new video for the gentle More Than You Know

Yes guitarist Steve Howe has released a colourful new video for the gentle More Than You Know, which you can watch below.

It's taken from Lunar Mist, a second collaboration with his late son Virgil Howe who tragically passed away in 2017, which will be released through InsideOut Music on September 27.

The album was created using Virgil’s unreleased material that had a connection in spirit to their debut collaboration Nexus. Steve compiled everything together in January 2021 to start work. Stemming from an unreleased bonus track, titled Lunar Mist, from their debut album, Steve worked at expanding on Virgil’s musical ideas.

"I started by writing chord charts for all the other tunes, before adding guitars and bass guitars to embellish them and bring them to completion" he explains. "In the most part I kept them as he’d written them but sometimes I expanded them with further ideas and improvisation.

“Virgil shows some different musical characteristics here that were such a joy to play on. There’s more of his great drumming and a broader inventiveness in his compositions."

A video for the album's title track was previously released.

Lunar Mist – which includes a front cover painting by Virgil's daughter Zuni – will be available on Limited CD digipak, 180g black vinyl LP, CD and digital formats.

