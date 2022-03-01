Steeleye Span to celebrate first three albums on new UK tour

Steeleye Span have announced that they will celebrate their first three albums on their upcoming UK tour in May. At the same time the band will release a special live concert recording of their 1970 debut album Hark The Village Wait, which will be available digitally on May 2.

Steeleye Span were formed in 1969 by former Fairport Convention bassist Ashley Hutchings, singer Maddy Prior, guitarist Tim Hart and Trevor and Gay Woods. After Hark The Village Wait the band released both Please To See The King, by which time folk legend Martin Carthy had joined the band, and Ten Man Mop, or Mr. Reservoir Butler Rides Again in 1971.

Steeleye Span will celebrate fifty years of these famous albums, playing key tracks from all three, as well as favourites and gems from their long and glittering career.

Steeleye Span Hark The Village Wait tour dates:

May 3: Lytham St. Annes Lowther Pavilion

May 4: Trafford Waterside Arts Centre

May 5: Pocklington Arts Centre

May 6: Chesterfield The Winding Wall

May 9: Buxton Opera House

May 10: Leeds City Varieties Music Hall

May 12: Newark Palace Theatre

May 13: Leamington Spa Royal Spa Centre

May 14: Farnham Maltings

May 15: Yeovil Octagon Centre

May 17: Bristol St. George's

May 18: Taunton The Brewhouse Theatre

May 19: Exmouth Pavilion

May 21: Poole The Lighthouse

May 22: Winchester Theatre Royal

May 23: Shrewsbury Theatre Seven

May 24: Chesham The Elgiva

Get tickets.