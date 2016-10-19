Peppa Pig listens to death metal and here's proof

Peppa Pig is something of a hero to sleep-deprived parents everywhere. The animated show entertains small children long enough to boil a kettle, make another tar-thick cup of coffee and eat breakfast over a sink before starting the day.

Peppa likes jumping in muddy puddles or playing with her dinosaur-obsessed brother George. She’s also into improvising songs about oversized balloons or the stars in the sky, but we didn’t realise that she was into death metal – and it turns out it’s down to some excellent parenting.

In the episode Granny and Grandpa’s Attic, Peppa’s mother discovers her old Disfiguring The Goddess’ single Feeding of Nihility and her family proceed to get lost in the maelstrom of riffs and grunting vocals.

Check out the video below.

The original clip may have been overdubbed, come to think of it. Want more death metal? Take our quiz below…

